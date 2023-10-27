All Sections
Russia loses more than 500 soldiers, 4 tanks and 7 artillery systems

Olena RoshchinaFriday, 27 October 2023, 08:17
Russia loses more than 500 soldiers, 4 tanks and 7 artillery systems
Ukrainian soldiers. Photo: Separate Artillery Brigade

Ukrainian defenders have killed approximately 560 Russian invaders and destroyed 4 Russian tanks, 11 armoured combat vehicles and seven artillery systems over the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details:  The total combat losses of Russian troops between 24 February 2022 and 27 October 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

  • approximately 297,680 (+560) military personnel
  • 5,145 (+4) tanks
  • 9,726 (+11) armoured combat vehicles
  • 7,162 (+7) artillery systems
  • 834 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems
  • 556 (+0) air defence systems
  • 320 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft
  • 324 (+0) helicopters
  • 5,390 (+1) tactical UAVs
  • 1,538 (+0) cruise missiles
  • 20 (+0) ships and boats
  • 1 (+0) submarines
  • 9,513 (+6) vehicles and tankers
  • 1,011 (+1) special vehicles and other equipment 

The information is being confirmed.

 
Russian losses in a war against Ukraine on 27.10.2023
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

