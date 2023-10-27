Russia loses more than 500 soldiers, 4 tanks and 7 artillery systems

Ukrainian defenders have killed approximately 560 Russian invaders and destroyed 4 Russian tanks, 11 armoured combat vehicles and seven artillery systems over the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of Russian troops between 24 February 2022 and 27 October 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

approximately 297,680 (+560) military personnel

5,145 (+4) tanks

9,726 (+11) armoured combat vehicles

7,162 (+7) artillery systems

834 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems

556 (+0) air defence systems

320 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft

324 (+0) helicopters

5,390 (+1) tactical UAVs

1,538 (+0) cruise missiles

20 (+0) ships and boats

1 (+0) submarines

9,513 (+6) vehicles and tankers

1,011 (+1) special vehicles and other equipment

The information is being confirmed.

Russian losses in a war against Ukraine on 27.10.2023 General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

