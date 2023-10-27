Russia loses more than 500 soldiers, 4 tanks and 7 artillery systems
Friday, 27 October 2023, 08:17
Ukrainian defenders have killed approximately 560 Russian invaders and destroyed 4 Russian tanks, 11 armoured combat vehicles and seven artillery systems over the past day.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of Russian troops between 24 February 2022 and 27 October 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 297,680 (+560) military personnel
- 5,145 (+4) tanks
- 9,726 (+11) armoured combat vehicles
- 7,162 (+7) artillery systems
- 834 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems
- 556 (+0) air defence systems
- 320 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft
- 324 (+0) helicopters
- 5,390 (+1) tactical UAVs
- 1,538 (+0) cruise missiles
- 20 (+0) ships and boats
- 1 (+0) submarines
- 9,513 (+6) vehicles and tankers
- 1,011 (+1) special vehicles and other equipment
The information is being confirmed.
