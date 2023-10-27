All Sections
Russian forces hit residential building in Kherson Oblast, killing civilian

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 27 October 2023, 11:45

A Russian strike on Kherson Oblast has claimed the life of a man, and another attack has left another man injured in the city of Kherson.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: Prokudin reported that the Russians hit a residential building in the settlement of Zelenivka. A total of 12 emergency workers were involved in clearing the rubble.

The body of a man was discovered during a search and rescue operation by Ukraine's State Emergency Service. His identity is being established.

A man, 36, was injured in a Russian attack on Kherson city centre. He was hospitalised with moderate injuries to his torso.

Subjects: Kherson Oblastwar
