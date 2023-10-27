Zelenskyy tells Sunak Russia loses at least brigade in offensive on Avdiivka

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak that the Russian Federation has lost at least a brigade in its attempts to encircle and capture Avdiivka, Donetsk Oblast.

Details: The President of Ukraine had a telephone conversation with the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. Zelenskyy thanked Sunak for his powerful words of support for Ukraine, which were delivered in the UK Parliament on 23 October.

Zelenskyy also expressed gratitude for all the timely and comprehensive assistance from the United Kingdom, in particular for the recent £100 million defence support package.

The parties discussed the situation at the front lines in detail.

Quote from Zelenskyy: "Russia will continue to try to occupy the entire Donbas. The invaders made several attempts to encircle Avdiivka, but our soldiers stopped them and pushed them back each time, inflicting painful losses. In these attempts, the enemy lost at least a brigade."

Details: Zelenskyy and Sunak discussed further defence cooperation, in particular, strengthening Ukraine's air defence systems with missiles and anti-drone assets.

Zelenskyy also briefed Sunak on the situation in the Black Sea and Russia's actions that pose a threat to the civilian shipping industry.

Zelenskyy said that the grain corridor would continue to function despite all threats. They discussed further work on the introduction of insurance for civilian vessels.

The leaders also shared their assessments of the situation in the Middle East and agreed that it would be in the interests of the international community to stop the escalation of the conflict.

Sunak and Zelenskyy also coordinated their positions on cooperation in international platforms and maintaining international support for Ukraine.

Background: John Kirby, US National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications, said that since 11 October, Russia has suffered significant losses in its offensive on Avdiivka, including at least 125 armoured vehicles and thousands of soldiers.

Experts at the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) suggested that the Russians lost much more equipment near Avdiivka than they did in combat near Vuhledar earlier this year.

