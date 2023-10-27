Russia suffers heavy losses near Avdiivka, but tactical gains still possible – White House

The Russian forces have suffered heavy losses in their offensive on the city of Avdiivka in Donetsk Oblast, including at least 125 armoured vehicles, but may still achieve some tactical success in the coming months, the US Presidential Administration has said.

Source: John Kirby, US National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications, citing the US Presidential Administration

Quote from Kirby: "Russia has launched a renewed offensive in eastern Ukraine across multiple lines, including around Avdiivka, Lyman, and Kupiansk. Now, I spoke about this in a gaggle recently, but this offensive was not a surprise. We’ve been watching this build and come. And we’ve warned that President Putin still aims to conquer Ukraine, and we’ve been working to ensure that Ukraine has the equipment it needs to defend its territory."

Advertisement:

Details: Kirby pointed out that the US had announced another security assistance package on 26 October which includes air defence equipment, Javelin anti-tank missiles, more artillery munitions and more ammunition for the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System, otherwise known as HIMARS.

The official said Ukrainians, using all these opportunities, have so far "been able to hold on and hold the — on the defence against this offensive, successfully repelling Russian tank columns that have been advancing on a Avdiivka".

The US estimates that Russia has suffered severe losses in this offensive since 11 October, including at least 125 armoured vehicles around Avdiivka and over a battalion-size of equipment.

Quote: "We expect more Russian attacks to come. This is a dynamic conflict, and we need to remember that Russia still maintains some offensive capability and may be able to achieve some tactical gains in the coming months."

To pursue that outcome in Avdiivka and elsewhere on the battlefield, Russia continues to show no regard for the lives of its soldiers. We believe they have suffered thousands of casualties in their effort to conduct this offensive, some of them on the orders of their own leaders."

Details: The White House official said Russia's renewed attempt at an offensive proves that Vladimir Putin has not given up his ambition to take over the whole of Ukraine.

Kirby said the United States must therefore support the Ukrainian people in their self-defence as Russia continues its brutal offensive.

For this reason, US President Joe Biden is urging Congress to step up and pass the supplemental request he put forward last week, which includes significant resources for Ukraine's self-defence, humanitarian and economic needs.

"It’s time now to move forward with that supplemental funding, because time clearly is not on our side or on — or on that of Ukraine going forward," Kirby stated.

Support UP or become our patron!