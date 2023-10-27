Russians attempt to encircle Avdiivka, storming Marinka and Kupiansk fronts – General Staff

Fighting has been ongoing near the cities of Bakhmut and Avdiivka, which the Russians are trying to encircle, the Russian forces have launched unsuccessful assault operations on the Kupiansk and Marinka fronts, and Ukrainian defenders have been engaged in counter-battery combat on the Kherson front – that is the summary of the past 24 hours.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, information as of 06:00 on 27 October

Quote from the General Staff: "Almost 70 combat engagements occurred over the past 24 hours. The enemy launched 1 missile strike and 18 airstrikes, and attacked positions of the Ukrainian forces and populated areas 35 times, using multiple-launch rocket systems.

Regrettably, there have been casualties among the civilian population. Private residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were affected.

The Russian occupiers also delivered another airstrike, using Shahed-136/131 attack UAVs.

Russian airstrikes hit the settlements of Arkhanhelske, Marinka, Novomykhailivka and Staromaiorske in Donetsk Oblast; Odradokamianka, Mykolaivka, Olhivka, Tiahynka and Ivanivka in Kherson Oblast.

Russian artillery fire targeted 80 settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson oblasts."

Details: In the area of responsibility of the Pivnich (North) Operational Strategic Group on the Volyn and Polissia fronts, the operational situation remains without significant changes.

On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, Russian forces are maintaining their military presence in the border areas, undertaking sabotage activities to prevent Ukrainian troops from being deployed to vulnerable areas, and increasing the density of minefields along the state border in Russia's Belgorod Oblast.

In the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group on the Kupiansk front, the Russians engaged in unsuccessful assault operations near the settlements of Synkivka and Ivanivka in Kharkiv Oblast.

On the Lyman front, the Russians attempted no offensive (assault) actions and continued to regroup their troops.

On the Bakhmut front, Ukrainian soldiers repelled five Russian attacks near the settlements of Bohdanivka and Khromove in Donetsk Oblast. The Russians also sought to regain their lost ground near the settlements of Klishchiivka and Andriivka, where Ukrainian defenders repelled 10 attacks.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian Defence Forces are pursuing their assault operations south of Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast, inflicting losses in military personnel and equipment on the Russian occupying forces and consolidating their positions.

In the area of responsibility of the Tavriia Operational Strategic Group on the Avdiivka front, the Russians never ceased their attempts to surround Avdiivka, actively using their warplanes. However, the Ukrainian soldiers are holding their ground and inflicting significant losses on the Russians.

The Russian offensive actions in the vicinity of the settlements of Stepove, Avdiivka, Tonenke and Sieverne in Donetsk Oblast failed, as Ukrainian Defence Forces repelled over 20 attacks.

On the Marinka front, the Russian occupying forces led unsuccessful assault operations near the settlements of Marinka and Novomykhailivka in Donetsk Oblast. The Ukrainian military repelled 18 Russian attacks there.

On the Shakhtarsk and Zaporizhzhia fronts, the Russians are maintaining their military presence, regrouping their forces.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian Defence Forces are pursuing an offensive on the Melitopol front, inflicting losses in military personnel and equipment on the Russian occupying forces and exhausting them along the entire frontline.

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa Operational Strategic Group on the Kherson front, Ukrainian Defence Forces are leading their counter-battery operations, striking the Russian rear.

The Ukrainian Air Force launched a strike on a cluster of Russian military personnel and another on a Russian anti-aircraft missile system.

Ukraine’s Rocket Forces and Artillery hit a cluster of Russian military personnel, weapons and equipment and 2 artillery pieces.

