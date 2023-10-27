All Sections
"It's time others stepped up": protests in support of demobilisation held in Ukraine

Tetiana LozovenkoFriday, 27 October 2023, 13:51
A protest in Zaporizhzhia. Photo: Suspilne

Protests were held in various cities across Ukraine on 27 October to draw attention to the problem of military demobilisation. 

Source: Hromadske; Suspilne; Chernivtsi promin; Tvoie misto; Svoii KR; Hrechka; Dnipro.info; Halka; anonymous Telegram channels

Details: Media reports say the protesters are primarily urging the government to approve a law on demobilisation after 18 months of service. They are also trying to draw attention to a demobilisation petition that has already collected the 25,000 signatures required for it to be considered. 

In Kyiv, a demonstration took place in Maidan Nezalezhnosti (Independence Square). Military families chanted: "It's time for other people [to step up]!", "Everyone is responsible for victory!", "Soldiers have families too," "The war cannot be won on the same people's shoulders," "Demobilisation for the military," and so on. The media reported that women with children from various regions were there. 

In Ternopil, Lviv and Zaporizhzhia, the wives, mothers and children of military personnel gathered near the walls of the oblast military administrations.

In Kryvyi Rih, a demonstration was held in 95 Kvartal Square; in Kropyvnytskyi, people gathered in the square near the city council, and in Khmelnytskyi, in Maidan Nezalezhnosti. In Odesa, people gathered in Dumska Square. Protests were also held in Chernivtsi and Dnipro. 

In Ivano-Frankivsk, a protest was set to be held outside the city council building, but after receiving notification about the building being mined, the protesters wandered around the city carrying placards.

 
KYIV, HROMADSKE
 
TERNOPIL, SUSPILNE
 
KROPYVNYTSKY, HRECHKA
 
LVIV, TVOIE MISTO
 
KRYVIY RIH, SVOII KR
 
CHERNIVTSI, CHERNIVTSI PROMIN
 
FRANKIVSK, HALKA
 
 Zaporizhzhia, SUSPILNE

Subjects: mobilisationarmywarlegislature
