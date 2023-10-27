All Sections
Deputy police chief suspected of possible ties with Russia says media distorts facts

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 27 October 2023, 14:34
Deputy police chief suspected of possible ties with Russia says media distorts facts
STOCK PHOTO: BIHUS.INFO

Dmytro Tyshlek, Deputy Chief of the National Police of Ukraine, who is the subject of a journalistic investigation into possible ties to Russia, believes that the media "distorted the facts" and says he is asking the State Bureau of Investigation to initiate an investigation.

Source: Tyshlek's comment provided to Ukrainska Pravda by the police press service

Quote: "Regarding the information about me and my family that was spread in the media yesterday.

I will briefly comment on this: the facts from my biography and family life were distorted.

Certain situations that my family experienced were supplemented with subjective judgements and conclusions. The distorted information published has nothing to do with reality.

Therefore, I am initiating an investigation into myself, I have already filed a corresponding application with the State Bureau of Investigation. I am asking to check all the data that has been reported in the media and evaluate it comprehensively."

Background: Bihus.Info, a Ukrainian investigative reporting outlet, discovered that as of this summer, the wife of Dmytro Tyshlek, Deputy Chief of Ukraine’s National Police, had still not got rid of her Russian passport, and Tyshlek himself had been spotted driving cars and staying in properties owned by a Russian criminal gang leader.

Hungary promises to block start of Ukraine's negotiations on joining EU

Zelenskyy holds conference call: additional NASAMS systems put in operation

Ukraine's Internal Affairs Ministry reveals new details about recent death of aide of Commander-in-Chief

videoRussians show collaborator Tsarov after assassination attempt, saying he feels fine

Ukraine fulfils only 4 out of 7 criteria for EU membership – European Commission

Hero of Ukraine transferred from Ivan Bohun Military High School to National Defenсe University

