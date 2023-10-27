Ukrainian oligarch Kolomoiskyi's arrest extended for month
Friday, 27 October 2023, 16:12
The Shevchenko District Court of Kyiv has extended the detention term of oligarch Ihor Kolomoiskyi for another month until 2 December.
Source: broadcast of the court session
Details: The decision was made by investigating judge Olena Mielieshak. The prosecution insisted on extending the arrest for two months. The initial pre-trial restraint was to expire on 2 November.
The amount of the bail was not changed – UAH 3.9 billion (roughly US$108 million).
Judge Mielieshak ordered the authorities of the pretrial detention centre where Kolomoiskyi is serving his arrest to arrange a comprehensive medical assessment for him.
Background:
- On 2 September, the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU), the Bureau of Economic Security and the Prosecutor General's Office served oligarch Ihor Kolomoiskyi with a notice of suspicion under Articles 190 and 209 of the Criminal Code: fraud and legalisation (laundering) of the proceeds of crime. Subsequently, Kolomoiskyi was served with two more notices of suspicion concerning the withdrawal of a total of UAH 15 billion (approx. US$406 million) from PrivatBank.
- Kyiv’s Shevchenkivskyi District Court remanded Kolomoiskyi in custody for 60 days with the option of bail of nearly UAH 510 million (US$13.3 million). The bail was subsequently increased to UAH 3.89 billion (US$101.5 million).
- On 8 September, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau and the Specialist Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office seized Kolomoiskyi's assets and property for two days.
- On 21 September, High Anti-Corruption Court judge Oleh Tkachenko refused to allow prosecutors from the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office to seize Kolomoiskyi’s assets.
- On 24 October, the Shevchenkivskyi Court of Kyiv rejected the request of the defence of Ihor Kolomoiskyi to change the preventive measure to house arrest and left the pre-trial restriction unchanged: he remained remanded in custody and bail was set at UAH 3.89 billion (US$108.3 million).
- Kolomoiskyi faces up to 12 years in prison.
