Ukrainian oligarch Kolomoiskyi's arrest extended for month

The Shevchenko District Court of Kyiv has extended the detention term of oligarch Ihor Kolomoiskyi for another month until 2 December.

Details: The decision was made by investigating judge Olena Mielieshak. The prosecution insisted on extending the arrest for two months. The initial pre-trial restraint was to expire on 2 November.

The amount of the bail was not changed – UAH 3.9 billion (roughly US$108 million).

Judge Mielieshak ordered the authorities of the pretrial detention centre where Kolomoiskyi is serving his arrest to arrange a comprehensive medical assessment for him.

On 2 September, the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU), the Bureau of Economic Security and the Prosecutor General's Office served oligarch Ihor Kolomoiskyi with a notice of suspicion under Articles 190 and 209 of the Criminal Code: fraud and legalisation (laundering) of the proceeds of crime. Subsequently, Kolomoiskyi was served with two more notices of suspicion concerning the withdrawal of a total of UAH 15 billion (approx. US$406 million) from PrivatBank.

Kyiv’s Shevchenkivskyi District Court remanded Kolomoiskyi in custody for 60 days with the option of bail of nearly UAH 510 million (US$13.3 million). The bail was subsequently increased to UAH 3.89 billion (US$101.5 million).

On 8 September, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau and the Specialist Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office seized Kolomoiskyi's assets and property for two days.

On 21 September, High Anti-Corruption Court judge Oleh Tkachenko refused to allow prosecutors from the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office to seize Kolomoiskyi’s assets.

On 24 October, the Shevchenkivskyi Court of Kyiv rejected the request of the defence of Ihor Kolomoiskyi to change the preventive measure to house arrest and left the pre-trial restriction unchanged: he remained remanded in custody and bail was set at UAH 3.89 billion (US$108.3 million).

Kolomoiskyi faces up to 12 years in prison.

