All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Court remands Ukrainian oligarch Ihor Kolomoiskyi in custody with option of bail

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO, Roman KravetsSaturday, 2 September 2023, 20:37
Court remands Ukrainian oligarch Ihor Kolomoiskyi in custody with option of bail
KOLOMOISKYI IN COURT ON 2 SEPTEMBER. PHOTO: ROMAN KRAVETS, UKRAINSKA PRAVDA

The pre-trial restraint chosen by Kyiv’s Shevchenkivskyi District Court for the oligarch Ihor Kolomoiskyi is 60 days of detention with the option to pay bail of UAH 510 million [approximately $13,747,376 – ed.].

Source: Ukrainska Pravda’s correspondent from the courtroom

Details: The court partially granted a request by a detective from the Economic Security Bureau that Kolomoiskyi be detained as a pre-trial restraint.

Kolomoiskyi was remanded in custody for 60 days, until 31 October. The judge ordered the oligarch to be taken into custody in the courtroom.

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

Bail was set at 190,000 times the living wage, or UAH 509,960,000 [about $13,746,298 – ed.].

The prosecutor refused to comment on the decision. Kolomoiskyi himself did not say a word.

Коломойський після оголошення рішення про запобіжний захід
Photo: Roman Kravets, Ukrainska Pravda

Update: Later, Lysak, Kolomoiskyi's lawyer, said in a comment to the Ukrainska Pravda that the lawyers would file an appeal against the court’s decision to choose a pre-trial restraint.

"We are not considering the issue of paying a bail as of now. We will wait for the full decision of the court. And, of course, we will file an appeal," the lawyer said.

Background:

  • On Saturday, 2 September, the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU), the Economic Security Bureau and the Prosecutor General's Office served oligarch Ihor Kolomoiskyi with a notice of suspicion under Articles 190 and 209 of the Criminal Code: fraud and legalisation (laundering) of assets obtained by criminal means.
  • The prosecutors intended to request that Kolomoiskyi be placed in custody with the option of bail equivalent to the estimated damage.
  • The Shevchenko District Court of Kyiv considered the pre-trial restraint for oligarch Ihor Kolomoiskyi behind closed doors at the request of Kolomoiskyi’s lawyer. However, journalists were allowed to attend the announcement of the court’s decision.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

photoDefence Forces present Ukrainian combat FPV-drone

Ukraine's Defence Forces take over part of Opytne

Russia sets up military bases near Finnish border

Night attack on Kyiv Oblast: 4 victims, over 100 damaged houses

Brazilian president says Putin won't be arrested at G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro

Russians attack Ukraine with newly-made weapons

All News
RECENT NEWS
20:12
photoDefence Forces present Ukrainian combat FPV-drone
19:50
Macron: The G20 Declaration is not a diplomatic victory for Russia
19:26
Ukraine's forces drive Russians out of their positions near Klishchiivka and Robotyne – General Staff
19:12
Ukraine's Defence Forces take over part of Opytne
18:58
Powerful explosion heard in Melitopol – Mayor
18:47
Biden may soon authorise supply of ATACMS missiles to Ukraine – Financial Times
18:39
Russian forces hit Kherson: woman injured
17:59
Russia sets up military bases near Finnish border
16:53
photo"Tailed border guard": How Chita the shepherd dog helps on duty
16:43
Night attack on Kyiv Oblast: 4 victims, over 100 damaged houses
All News
Advertisement: