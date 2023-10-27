All Sections
Poland sends personnel to Ukraine to repair military equipment

European PravdaFriday, 27 October 2023, 16:45

Specialists from the Polish defence holding Polska Grupa Zbrojeniowa (PGZ) have departed to Ukraine to repair damaged military equipment.

Source: European Pravda with reference to PAP

Details: The work is often carried out near the front, or even within range of Russian heavy artillery.

The repair usually involves specialists who have direct experience in operating the equipment that Poland is transferring to Ukraine. In particular, they service Krab self-propelled artillery systems, Leopard tanks and Jelcz ammunition transport vehicles on truck chassis.

Experts noted that the Polish equipment used at the front operates under the highest operational loads, which far exceed the number of cycles for which it was designed.

"The Krab howitzers have already exceeded their service life by several times. This equipment performs its tasks very effectively. Unfortunately, this leads to the fact that our equipment is of great interest to the opposite side. The Russians are intensively hunting for it," said one of the Polish experts.

Background: It was reported earlier that the Lithuanian Armed Forces, together with the German defence industry, would repair Leopard tanks damaged during the fighting in Ukraine.

Prior to that, Berlin reached an agreement with Warsaw to set up a repair centre for Leopard 2 tanks that were damaged on the battlefield in Ukraine.

In July, Polish Defence Minister Mariusz Blaszczak announced that a maintenance and repair centre for Leopard 2 tanks received by Ukraine had been launched in Gliwice, Poland, at the Bumar-Łabędy plant.

