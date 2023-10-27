Mandatory evacuation of families with children announced in 10 settlements of Kharkiv Oblast

The Kharkiv Oblast Defence Council announced the compulsory evacuation of families with children from Kupiansk, Kindrashivka and Kurylivka hromadas in the Kupiansk district of Kharkiv Oblast on 27 October, which are under persistent Russian bombardments [hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.].

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Families with children are to be evacuated from the following settlements: Kindrashivka, Tyshchenkivka, Kupiansk, Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi, Kivsharivka, Hlushkivka, Kolisnykivka, Kurylivka, Novoosynove, and Podoly. A total of 275 children are currently living in these settlements.

Furthermore, the Defence Council has decided that children will be banned from entering these hromadas."

Details: Children may only be evacuated with at least one parent. All evacuees will be provided with housing and support.

