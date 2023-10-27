Russia wants to conquer Avdiivka as springboard for occupying Donetsk Oblast

Mariia Berlinska, founder of the NGO Aerial Reconnaissance Support Center, said that by attacking Avdiivka, the Russian Federation wants to expand the bridgehead for the further occupation of Donetsk Oblast.

Source: Mariia Berlinska on the Ukrainska Pravda talk show

Quote: "The Russians want Avdiivka for ideological reasons, to show a quick victory. There is also an understanding that they want to push us away from Donetsk, that is, to keep their command posts and their logistics centres safe.

And they definitely aim to expand the bridgehead for a further offensive. They aren’t leaving and will not abandon their desire to reach the administrative borders of Donetsk Oblast."

Details: Berlinska also noted that for the Russians, Avdiivka is an attempt to seize the initiative. But the fact that Ukrainian soldiers are continuing their counteroffensive actions on other parts of the front whilst holding back the Russians around Avdiivka is a manifestation of the heroism of the Ukrainian military.

