Over 60 units of Russian equipment destroyed by FPV drones near Avdiivka in last 2 weeks

Ukrainska Pravda, Tetyana OliynykFriday, 27 October 2023, 23:36
A Ukrainian soldier launches an FPV drone. Photo: Dmytro Larin, Ukrainska Pravda

FPV drones have destroyed over 60 units of Russian equipment near Avdiivka over the past 14 days, says Mariia Berlinska, founder of the NGO Aerial Reconnaissance Support Center.

Source: Mariia Berlinska on the Ukrainska Pravda talk show

Quote: "Over the past two weeks, over 60 pieces of equipment near Avdiivka have been burned out by drones that we supplied. There is video confirmation of this: these were lightly armoured vehicles, tanks and so on. So I’m encouraging our fellow citizens to donate specifically for drones."

Details: Berlinska noted that Ukrainian FPV drones restrain many of the Russians’ actions. Just one of these drones, costing US$500-600, can burn out a Russian tank or infantry fighting vehicle.

Subjects: Avdiivkadrones
Advertisement: