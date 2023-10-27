Over 60 units of Russian equipment destroyed by FPV drones near Avdiivka in last 2 weeks

FPV drones have destroyed over 60 units of Russian equipment near Avdiivka over the past 14 days, says Mariia Berlinska, founder of the NGO Aerial Reconnaissance Support Center.

Source: Mariia Berlinska on the Ukrainska Pravda talk show

Quote: "Over the past two weeks, over 60 pieces of equipment near Avdiivka have been burned out by drones that we supplied. There is video confirmation of this: these were lightly armoured vehicles, tanks and so on. So I’m encouraging our fellow citizens to donate specifically for drones."

Details: Berlinska noted that Ukrainian FPV drones restrain many of the Russians’ actions. Just one of these drones, costing US$500-600, can burn out a Russian tank or infantry fighting vehicle.

