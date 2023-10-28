All Sections
Russia attacks up to 70 large energy facilities in autumn and winter last year

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 28 October 2023, 09:02
AFTERMATH OF RUSSIAN ATTACKS ON UKRAINE’S ENERGY SYSTEM IN THE END OF 2022. STOCK PHOTO: STATE EMERGENCY SERVICE OF UKRAINE

Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, CEO of Ukrenergo, Ukraine’s national energy company, has said that Russia attacked about 70 large energy facilities in Ukraine last autumn and winter.

Source: Kudrytskyi in an interview with Holos Ameryky (Voice of America)

Quote: "If you count the large ones, it is about 70, I think. That's if you only count the big ones.

There are many smaller facilities that are damaged, for example, in the frontline areas by artillery, small transformer stations or power company substations. There are probably hundreds, thousands of them."

Details: Kudrytskyi said that about half of the entire power grid was damaged. "It was a global campaign and a global scale of damage," he added.

Background: It became known in July that Russia's intelligence service had begun to collect information about the state of Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

Support UP or become our patron!

