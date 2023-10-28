Lithuanian Foreign Minister mocks Russian diplomatic official's threats

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis has responded with irony to Maria Zakharova, spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, who has threatened him with "criminal liability" for "spreading extremist ideas".

Source: Delfi, a news website in Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia, citing Landsbergis

Quote: "I hope that the tribunal for the Russian leadership over the aggression against Ukraine will be held sooner than the tribunal for Landsbergis in Russia," the Lithuanian minister said.

Background:

Earlier, Maria Zakharova claimed Russia might bring Landsbergis to criminal responsibility.

The Russian diplomat claimed that during a recent meeting with Russian businessman Mikhail Khodorkovsky, Landsbergis made "a direct open call for a violent change of power in Russia".

The Russian official failed to explain how one would bring a person banned from entering Russia to criminal responsibility in Russia.

