Lithuanian Foreign Minister mocks Russian diplomatic official's threats
Saturday, 28 October 2023, 15:40
Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis has responded with irony to Maria Zakharova, spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, who has threatened him with "criminal liability" for "spreading extremist ideas".
Source: Delfi, a news website in Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia, citing Landsbergis
Quote: "I hope that the tribunal for the Russian leadership over the aggression against Ukraine will be held sooner than the tribunal for Landsbergis in Russia," the Lithuanian minister said.
Advertisement:
Background:
- Earlier, Maria Zakharova claimed Russia might bring Landsbergis to criminal responsibility.
- The Russian diplomat claimed that during a recent meeting with Russian businessman Mikhail Khodorkovsky, Landsbergis made "a direct open call for a violent change of power in Russia".
- The Russian official failed to explain how one would bring a person banned from entering Russia to criminal responsibility in Russia.
Support UP or become our patron!