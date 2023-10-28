Turkish president compares people killed in Gaza with victims of Russia's war against Ukraine

Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, President of Türkiye, has accused the West of bloodshed in the Gaza Strip and compared the civilians killed there to those killed in Russia's war against Ukraine at a pro-Palestinian rally in Istanbul.

Source: Anadolu

Quote: "Those shedding crocodile tears for civilians killed in Ukraine-Russia war are silently watching [the] deaths of thousands of innocent children in Gaza."

Advertisement:

Details: At the same time, Erdoğan said that Türkiye does not condone attacks on civilians in Israel. "We are saddened for every civilian in any way, but Israel does not care," he added.

"We shed tears for the residents of many regions: from Crimea to Karabakh, from Bosnia to Kirkuk, from Palestine to Turkestan, from Afghanistan to Chechnya," Erdoğan said.

During the speech, the Turkish president wore a scarf in Palestinian colours.

Türkiye’s president said that "The main culprit behind the massacre unfolding in Gaza is the West", without mentioning that the escalation of the conflict began with the attack of the Hamas terrorist organisation on Israel, as a result of which about 1,400 Israelis died.

Erdoğan also said that Türkiye will present Israel as a war criminal to the world.

"Of course, every country has the right to defend itself, but where is justice? There is no defense but an open, and vicious massacre going on in Gaza," he said.

Erdoğan also said that "Israel is a pawn in the region that will be sacrificed when the time comes".

Background:

Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, President of Türkiye, has said that the Hamas group, which attacked Israel on 7 October, is not a terrorist organisation, but a "group of liberators and mujahedeen [warriors] who are fighting to protect their land and people".

On 14 October, Bilal Erdoğan, the son of the Turkish president, took part in a big pro-Palestine march in Istanbul.

Support UP or become our patron!