Zelenskyy holds Military Cabinet meeting on situation in combat zone

Tetyana OliynykFriday, 27 October 2023, 20:58
Zelenskyy holds Military Cabinet meeting on situation in combat zone
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. PHOTO: UKRAINIAN PRESIDENT’S OFFICE

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that he had held a meeting of the Military Cabinet where the situation on the main front areas was discussed.

Source: Zelenskyy’s evening address

Quote: "I held a Military Cabinet meeting regarding the situation on the main battlefronts. Kupiansk, Bakhmut direction, Avdiivka, Marinka, and Melitopol direction. Ensuring our defence and offensive actions, including long-range weapons and missiles."

I am grateful to all soldiers who are firmly holding the positions and destroying the occupiers. This week has significantly increased Russian losses. This is how it should be!"

Details: In addition to this, Zelenskyy also held a meeting on the condition of shelters in Ukraine and stated that a complete revision of shelters has been conducted in Ukraine.

