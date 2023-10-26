Zelenskyy: Fighting Russia won't get easier and Ukraine has to grow stronger

Following a meeting of the Military Cabinet, Ukraine’s military top brass, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in today’s evening video address that Ukraine was growing its military capabilities and believes that the war will end with its victory.

Source: President Zelenskyy’s video address

Quote: "Of course, we all must acknowledge that the enemy is tough and will not become less so. But Ukraine must become – and will become – stronger, making a lasting impact in history and showing that there will never again be a Russian empire on Ukrainian land."

Advertisement:

Details: Zelenskyy said that the Military Cabinet, which includes the Commander-in-Chief of Ukrainian Armed Forces and senior Defence Intelligence officers, heard situation reports from every Ukrainian front.

The meeting participants discussed key strategic priorities, such as supplying the Ukrainian troops with ammunition and equipment.

"As for the Ukrainian defence industry, we are expanding our capabilities, drawing the end of the war – Ukrainian victory – closer," Zelenskyy said.

Support UP or become our patron!