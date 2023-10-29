All Sections
Ukrainska PravdaSunday, 29 October 2023, 03:23
Hamas ready to release all Russian hostages as two are closest friends
FAMILIES AND FRIENDS OF ISRAELIS HELD HOSTAGE BY HAMAS IN THE GAZA STRIP RALLY IN TEL AVIV. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Musa Abu Marzouk, a member of Hamas' political board and head of its "foreign relations department", has reported that Russia is asking the group for information on eight people held hostage in the Gaza Strip.

Source: Kremlin-aligned Russian news agency RIA Novosti

Quote from Marzouk: "We received a list of citizens with dual citizenship from the Russian side through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. We are treating this list with the utmost of care and will process it thoroughly because we view Russia as our closest friend."

Details: Marzouk said Hamas is now looking for people on the Russian list to release them.

Background:

Support UP or become our patron!

