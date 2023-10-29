All Sections
Hamas leader seeks to exchange hostages for terrorists jailed in Israel

Ukrainska PravdaSunday, 29 October 2023, 01:54
Hamas leader seeks to exchange hostages for terrorists jailed in Israel
FAMILIES AND FRIENDS OF ISRAELIS HELD HOSTAGE BY HAMAS IN THE GAZA STRIP RALLY IN TEL AVIV. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Yahya Sinwar, leader of Hamas in the Gaza Strip, has proposed that hostages be exchanged for Hamas members held in Israeli prisons.

Source: BBC

Details: Sinwar suggested that all hostages held in the Gaza Strip be released in exchange for all Hamas members in Israeli prisons.

This was his first comment since the start of hostilities on 7 October.

In a statement on the group's official website, Sinwar said: "We are ready for an immediate exchange agreement that includes the release of all prisoners held by the Zionist enemy in return for freeing all hostages held by the resistance forces."

Background: 

