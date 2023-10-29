Hamas leader seeks to exchange hostages for terrorists jailed in Israel

FAMILIES AND FRIENDS OF ISRAELIS HELD HOSTAGE BY HAMAS IN THE GAZA STRIP RALLY IN TEL AVIV. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Yahya Sinwar, leader of Hamas in the Gaza Strip, has proposed that hostages be exchanged for Hamas members held in Israeli prisons.

Details: Sinwar suggested that all hostages held in the Gaza Strip be released in exchange for all Hamas members in Israeli prisons.

This was his first comment since the start of hostilities on 7 October.

In a statement on the group's official website, Sinwar said: "We are ready for an immediate exchange agreement that includes the release of all prisoners held by the Zionist enemy in return for freeing all hostages held by the resistance forces."

Background:

The latest figures estimate that 222 people are being held hostage by Hamas.

On 28 October, reports emerged that the Israeli forces had entered the Gaza Strip after intense strikes with artillery and missiles fired from warplanes.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that the second phase of the war against Hamas had begun with the deployment of new ground forces in the Gaza Strip on the evening of Friday, 27 October.

