Strong explosions rock Kherson

Ivashkiv OlenaSunday, 29 October 2023, 06:10
Strong explosions rock Kherson
STOCK PHOTO: ESPRESO.TV

Massive explosions occurred in the city of Kherson on the night of 28-29 October.

Source: Roman Mrochko, Head of Kherson City Military Administration, on Telegram; Ukrainian Air Force

Quote from Mrochko: "Heavy explosions rock Kherson! The coastal areas of the city are under fire from the [Russian] occupying forces! Be careful! Move to safe places!"

Details: Earlier, the Ukrainian Air Force reported the activity of Russian tactical aircraft in the country's south and east, and also the threat of air strikes.

Advertisement: