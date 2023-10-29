Strong explosions rock Kherson
Sunday, 29 October 2023, 06:10
Massive explosions occurred in the city of Kherson on the night of 28-29 October.
Source: Roman Mrochko, Head of Kherson City Military Administration, on Telegram; Ukrainian Air Force
Quote from Mrochko: "Heavy explosions rock Kherson! The coastal areas of the city are under fire from the [Russian] occupying forces! Be careful! Move to safe places!"
Details: Earlier, the Ukrainian Air Force reported the activity of Russian tactical aircraft in the country's south and east, and also the threat of air strikes.
