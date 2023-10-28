Russians attack Kherson centre, causing fire and wounding civilian

Explosions were heard in the city of Kherson on the night of 27-28 October as the Russians attacked the city from the left (eastern) bank of the Dnipro river. A woman has been wounded.

Source: Roman Mrochko, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "There were several explosions in Kherson! The enemy hit the central part of the city from the left bank.

Damage has been caused in a private residential area. Information about casualties is being ascertained."

Update: Later, Mrochko clarified that fires had broken out in the Korabelnyi district as a result of the Russian attack.

There is one 80-year-old woman who was injured, sustaining head injuries and suffering from concussion.

