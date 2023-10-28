Russia attacks Kherson, injuring a man

Russian forces are once again attacking Korabelnyi district in the southern part of the city of Kherson, Ukraine.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "The Russian army has launched another attack on Kherson’s Korabelnyi district.

A man was injured around 16:30.

He sustained injuries to his head and neck. He was hospitalised and placed in a surgery department, where doctors are attending to him."

