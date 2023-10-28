All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russia attacks Kherson, injuring a man

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 28 October 2023, 17:35
Russia attacks Kherson, injuring a man
Kherson. Photo: Dmytro Larin, Ukrainska Pravda

Russian forces are once again attacking Korabelnyi district in the southern part of the city of Kherson, Ukraine.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "The Russian army has launched another attack on Kherson’s Korabelnyi district.

Advertisement:

A man was injured around 16:30.

He sustained injuries to his head and neck. He was hospitalised and placed in a surgery department, where doctors are attending to him."

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Khersonwar
Advertisement:

Hungary promises to block start of Ukraine's negotiations on joining EU

Zelenskyy holds conference call: additional NASAMS systems put in operation

Ukraine's Internal Affairs Ministry reveals new details about recent death of aide of Commander-in-Chief

videoRussians show collaborator Tsarov after assassination attempt, saying he feels fine

Ukraine fulfils only 4 out of 7 criteria for EU membership – European Commission

Hero of Ukraine transferred from Ivan Bohun Military High School to National Defenсe University

All News
Kherson
Russians attack Kherson centre, causing fire and wounding civilian
Russian forces hit Kherson city centre, injuring 7 people
Georgia did not let in Ukrainians forcibly deported from Kherson for half a month
RECENT NEWS
14:54
EU recommends starting talks on Ukraine's membership when all 7 criteria are met
14:43
The Netherlands send five F-16s to Romania to train Ukrainian pilots
14:39
VIDEORussians target same spot in Kherson once again, destroy empty warehouses
14:10
Hungary promises to block start of Ukraine's negotiations on joining EU
13:26
Soros' Open Society Foundations announces new projects in Ukraine
13:24
"His mother's screams could be heard half a mile away." Stories of people executed by Russian soldiers in Chernihiv Oblast
13:20
Ukrainian Health Ministry reveals how many medical facilities were damaged or destroyed by Russia
13:10
Germany provides Ukraine with 700,000 euros grants for restoration of internet in liberated territories
13:06
Ukraine's Foreign Minister to visit Brussels on 7-8 November
12:59
updatedRussians attack infrastructure facility near Kryvyi Rih
All News
Advertisement: