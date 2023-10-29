All Sections
Ukraine's air defence destroyed all Russian drones last night – Air Force

Ivashkiv OlenaSunday, 29 October 2023, 08:02
Ukraine's air defence destroyed all Russian drones last night – Air Force
IRAN-MADE DRONE. STOCK PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

The Russians launched five Shahed combat UAVs and a Kh-59 air-launched guided missile on Ukraine overnight on 28-29 October. All the drones have been shot down.

Source: Ukraine's Air Force on Telegram

Details: The Shahed drones were launched from the southeast, namely from Primorsko-Akhtarsk in Russia, and the Kh-59 guided missile was launched from a Su-34 aircraft (from the airspace of Belgorod Oblast).

Advertisement:

The missile was aimed at targets in the Myrhorod district in Ukraine's Poltava Oblast. Preliminary reports indicate there are no losses or any serious damage.

All the Russian combat UAVs have been destroyed by assets and personnel of Ukraine's Air Force within the borders of Mykolaiv, Zaporizhzhia and Khmelnytskyi Oblasts. Tactical aircraft and anti-aircraft forces fulfilled their tasks.

Background: On 29 October at night, an air raid warning was issued in several oblasts of Ukraine due to combat drones. At about 04:00 it was revealed that they were in Khmelnytskyi Oblast, heading west. At 05:10, the all-clear was sounded.

Subjects: dronesair defence
