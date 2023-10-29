All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Drone attacks oil refinery in Russia's Krasnodar Krai

Ivashkiv OlenaSunday, 29 October 2023, 04:38
Drone attacks oil refinery in Russia's Krasnodar Krai
STOCK PHOTO: DEPOSITPHOTOS

A drone has attacked the Afipsky oil refinery in Russia's Krasnodar Krai. After the explosion, a fire broke out at the premises of the plant.

Source: Russian Telegram channel Baza

Details: A UAV crashed on the premises of an oil refinery in the Severskaya district of Krasnodar Krai at about 03:24.

Advertisement:

According to official data from operational headquarters, "a small fire occurred at the refinery, which was promptly extinguished by the refinery services within half an hour. The cause of the incident is being established."

There were reportedly no casualties.

Background: The Russian Ministry of Defence reported that its air defence system had destroyed 36 aircraft-type drones over the Black Sea and northwestern Crimea on the night of 28-29 October.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Russiadroneswar
Advertisement:

Hungary promises to block start of Ukraine's negotiations on joining EU

Zelenskyy holds conference call: additional NASAMS systems put in operation

Ukraine's Internal Affairs Ministry reveals new details about recent death of aide of Commander-in-Chief

videoRussians show collaborator Tsarov after assassination attempt, saying he feels fine

Ukraine fulfils only 4 out of 7 criteria for EU membership – European Commission

Hero of Ukraine transferred from Ivan Bohun Military High School to National Defenсe University

All News
Russia
Sources say 2 Ukrainian drones attacked oil refinery in Krasnodar Krai, Russia
9 bodies of adults and children found in occupied Volnovakha, Russian soldier suspected of murder
Ethnic conflict brewing in Russian army between Tuvans and ethnic Russians
RECENT NEWS
14:54
EU recommends starting talks on Ukraine's membership when all 7 criteria are met
14:43
The Netherlands send five F-16s to Romania to train Ukrainian pilots
14:39
VIDEORussians target same spot in Kherson once again, destroy empty warehouses
14:10
Hungary promises to block start of Ukraine's negotiations on joining EU
13:26
Soros' Open Society Foundations announces new projects in Ukraine
13:24
"His mother's screams could be heard half a mile away." Stories of people executed by Russian soldiers in Chernihiv Oblast
13:20
Ukrainian Health Ministry reveals how many medical facilities were damaged or destroyed by Russia
13:10
Germany provides Ukraine with 700,000 euros grants for restoration of internet in liberated territories
13:06
Ukraine's Foreign Minister to visit Brussels on 7-8 November
12:59
updatedRussians attack infrastructure facility near Kryvyi Rih
All News
Advertisement: