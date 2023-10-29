Russians launch attack drones at Ukraine
Sunday, 29 October 2023, 04:55
An air-raid warning was issued in several oblasts because of attack drones on the night of 28-29 October. It became known at about 04:00 that the drones were in Khmelnytskyi Oblast and heading west. The all-clear was given at 05:10.
Source: Ukraine’s Air Force on Telegram
Details: An air-raid warning was issued in Kherson, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia and Mykolaiv oblasts at first.
It was issued in Kirovohrad Oblast at about 02:00.
Cherkasy Oblast was added to the list of threatened oblasts at 02:57, and then Vinnytsia Oblast was added as well.
It was reported at 03:48 that the drones were in Khmelnytskyi Oblast and heading west.
The all-clear was given at 05:10.
