Russians launch attack drones at Ukraine

AN AIR-RAID WARNING MAP AS OF 01:30. PHOTO: ALERTS.IN.UA

An air-raid warning was issued in several oblasts because of attack drones on the night of 28-29 October. It became known at about 04:00 that the drones were in Khmelnytskyi Oblast and heading west. The all-clear was given at 05:10.

Source: Ukraine’s Air Force on Telegram

Details: An air-raid warning was issued in Kherson, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia and Mykolaiv oblasts at first.

It was issued in Kirovohrad Oblast at about 02:00.

Cherkasy Oblast was added to the list of threatened oblasts at 02:57, and then Vinnytsia Oblast was added as well.

It was reported at 03:48 that the drones were in Khmelnytskyi Oblast and heading west.

AN AIR-RAID WARNING MAP AS OF 04:57

The all-clear was given at 05:10.

