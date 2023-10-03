Pentagon has US$5.2 billion left to provide military support for Ukraine – WSJ

The Pentagon still has over US$5 billion in its coffers to supply Ukraine with weapons and other security assistance.

Details: That US$5.2 billion is roughly equivalent to the cost of the weapons the Biden administration sent to Ukraine over the past six months.

But, according to the publication, this money might last for only a few months.

This sum represents roughly 12% of the US$43.9 billion in security assistance that the United States has provided Ukraine with since Russia's invasion in February 2022.

However, the account that the United States used for a long-term programme to modernise the Ukrainian army and increase its compatibility with NATO is empty, as reported by WSJ.

In addition, the account that was used to replenish the arsenal of weapons in the United States after assisting Ukraine has also decreased to about US$1.6 billion, which is not enough for the needs of the Pentagon, officials say.

Last weekend the US House of Representatives approved a budget to fund government agencies for 45 days without aid to Ukraine.

After that, US President Joe Biden called upon the Republicans in Congress not to allow problems with aid for Ukraine .

. Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry said that the situation with the temporary stopgap budget will not affect the delivery and implementation of the previously agreed aid for Ukraine.

