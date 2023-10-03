All Sections
Mobile phone towers for wiretapping being installed in Russian-occupied territories

Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 3 October 2023, 05:10
Mobile phone towers for wiretapping being installed in Russian-occupied territories
The Russians are installing surveillance cameras and new wiretapped mobile phone towers. Structures like these have appeared in the Russian-occupied cities of Melitopol and Berdiansk.

Source: Ukraine’s National Resistance Center

Details: Furthermore, there has been an increase in electronic warfare efforts.

Hence, the Russian occupying authorities and Russian forces are seeking to complicate the local resistance members' efforts to transfer intelligence.

The local resistance systematically informs the Ukrainian Defence Forces on the movements and deployment of Russian forces and equipment in the temporarily occupied territories. Intelligence from the underground facilitates strikes against the Russians.

