All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Mobile phone towers for wiretapping being installed in Russian-occupied territories

Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 3 October 2023, 05:10
Mobile phone towers for wiretapping being installed in Russian-occupied territories
STOCK PHOTO: PIXABAY

The Russians are installing surveillance cameras and new wiretapped mobile phone towers. Structures like these have appeared in the Russian-occupied cities of Melitopol and Berdiansk.

Source: Ukraine’s National Resistance Center

Details: Furthermore, there has been an increase in electronic warfare efforts.

Advertisement:

Hence, the Russian occupying authorities and Russian forces are seeking to complicate the local resistance members' efforts to transfer intelligence.

The local resistance systematically informs the Ukrainian Defence Forces on the movements and deployment of Russian forces and equipment in the temporarily occupied territories. Intelligence from the underground facilitates strikes against the Russians.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

Advertisement:

Death toll among Ukrainians in Israel rises to seven

Ukrainian Navy confirms damage to Russian vessel Pavel Derzhavin

Israel attacks elite Hamas unit in Gaza, killing top-ranking officer

Ukraine receives US$500 million worth of support at Ramstein-format meeting

Zelenskyy plans to visit Israel

Rescue workers complete rubble removal of school in Nikopol: 4 people killed

All News
RECENT NEWS
11:48
We'll be facing another battle for electricity – Chief of Ukrainian intelligence
11:46
US urges Zelensky to focus on fighting corruption
11:45
Blinken arrives in Israel
11:44
Russians attack children's hospital in Kherson in morning
11:30
PHOTOZelenskyy states Ukrainian defenders hold positions in Avdiivka
11:28
VIDEORussian sabotage and reconnaissance group defeated in Sumy Oblast
11:23
EXPLAINERWhy international problems Ukraine faced are not coincidence
11:12
Death toll among Ukrainians in Israel rises to seven
11:09
US sees no signs of Russian involvement in Hamas attack on Israel – White House
11:00
videoUkraine's National Guard hit Russian communication tower with drone
All News
Advertisement: