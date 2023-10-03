Russian forces attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with missiles and Shahed kamikaze UAVs; hits occur in Pavlohrad

The Russians have attacked Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with missiles and drones overnight; a total of 13 UAVs and a cruise missile have been shot down, but the city of Pavlohrad has been hit.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration; Mykola Lukashuk, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Council, on Telegram

Quote from Lukashuk: "The enemy launched Shaheds and a cruise missile towards Dnipropetrovsk Oblast overnight. Our Air Force shot down the missile and 13 enemy drones. Unfortunately, hits occurred on the territory of a plant's premises in Pavlohrad. Two production buildings were affected."

PHOTO: MYKOLA LUKASHUK ON TELEGRAM

Details: The premises of a civilian business, a garage and a car caught fire due to the wreckage crash in the city of Dnipro. Emergency workers promptly contained the fire.

The Russians also deployed their artillery to attack Myrove hromada in Nikopol district overnight [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.]. Two private residential buildings and an outbuilding were damaged.

PHOTO: MYKOLA LUKASHUK ON TELEGRAM

Lysak reported that no information indicating casualties had emerged.

