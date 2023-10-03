All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Zelenskyy meets with Estonian Defence Minister

Tuesday, 3 October 2023, 09:36
Zelenskyy meets with Estonian Defence Minister
Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Hanno Pevkur. Photo: Office of the President

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met on Monday with Hanno Pevkur, Estonian Defence Minister, who is visiting Ukraine.

Source: Office of the President, as European Pravda reported

Details: Zelenskyy thanked Pevkur for Estonia's leadership in helping Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale war and spoke about the current situation at the contact line and the current needs of Ukraine.  

Advertisement:

Quote: "The parties discussed the possibilities of additional mechanisms of defence assistance to Ukraine from Estonia. The leading role of the Republic of Estonia in launching the IT coalition for Ukraine during the recent Ramstein meeting was also noted." 

Details: They also discussed cooperation in the context of Ukraine's European and Euro-Atlantic integration.  

In Kyiv, Pevkur also met with his Ukrainian counterpart, Rustem Umierov.

Background:

  • The Estonian Foreign Minister also visited Kyiv on Monday as part of the EU Council meeting, which was held outside the EU for the first time.
  • Last week, the UK and French defence ministers visited Ukraine before the Defence Industries Forum.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

New impetus: EU may give Ukraine €15 billion from frozen Russian assets – FT

Navalny disappears from penal colony

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

All News
RECENT NEWS
10:03
New impetus: EU may give Ukraine €15 billion from frozen Russian assets – FT
09:44
Overnight Shahed attack: Property of sports institution damaged in Odesa Oblast
09:35
US delivers generator for one of key cargo checkpoints on border with Poland
09:27
Russian army forms assault units from officers, as White Guard did
08:39
Slovaks in Ukraine call on Fico to support opening talks with Ukraine on EU accession
08:34
Russians attack Kherson at dawn, injuring man
08:16
Ukrainian defenders kill 800 more Russians, destroy 9 tanks and 19 armoured combat vehicles
07:50
Defenсe Forces repel 42 attacks on Avdiivka front − General Staff
07:22
Air Force downs 9 out of 15 attack drones Russia launches at Ukraine
05:49
Amnesty International documents crimes against Ukrainian children in education
All News
Advertisement: