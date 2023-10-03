All Sections
Zelenskyy meets with Estonian Defence Minister

Tuesday, 3 October 2023, 09:36
Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Hanno Pevkur. Photo: Office of the President

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met on Monday with Hanno Pevkur, Estonian Defence Minister, who is visiting Ukraine.

Source: Office of the President, as European Pravda reported

Details: Zelenskyy thanked Pevkur for Estonia's leadership in helping Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale war and spoke about the current situation at the contact line and the current needs of Ukraine.  

Quote: "The parties discussed the possibilities of additional mechanisms of defence assistance to Ukraine from Estonia. The leading role of the Republic of Estonia in launching the IT coalition for Ukraine during the recent Ramstein meeting was also noted." 

Details: They also discussed cooperation in the context of Ukraine's European and Euro-Atlantic integration.  

In Kyiv, Pevkur also met with his Ukrainian counterpart, Rustem Umierov.

Background:

  • The Estonian Foreign Minister also visited Kyiv on Monday as part of the EU Council meeting, which was held outside the EU for the first time.
  • Last week, the UK and French defence ministers visited Ukraine before the Defence Industries Forum.

