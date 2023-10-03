All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Only about one-sixth of liberated Kherson Oblast cleared of mines in 11 months

Tetiana LozovenkoTuesday, 3 October 2023, 13:47
Only about one-sixth of liberated Kherson Oblast cleared of mines in 11 months
Photo: Kherson Oblast Military Administration

A lack of resources has meant that only about a sixth of the territory of Kherson Oblast that was liberated in November 2022 has been cleared of mines.

Source: Oleksandr Tolokonnikov, spokesperson for the Kherson Oblast Military Administration, during the 24/7 national joint newscast

Quote: "Currently, 104,000 hectares out of 683,000 have been cleared of mines, 86,000 hectares of which is agricultural land.

Advertisement:

... We did not expect even that much. With the resources we had, we had planned to clear about 70,000 hectares."

Details: Nevertheless, Tolokonnikov said, the pace of mine clearance has now picked up. New brigades and equipment are expected to arrive in Kherson Oblast.

Background:

Almost every day there are reports from the Kherson Oblast authorities of civilians who have been killed by mines while trying to do agricultural work.

For example, on 2 October, a man from Mykolaiv Oblast was killed after being hired to clear mines by a landowner in Kherson Oblast. The man, who was using a homemade demining device, was blown up by a mine in the field.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

New impetus: EU may give Ukraine €15 billion from frozen Russian assets – FT

Navalny disappears from penal colony

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

All News
RECENT NEWS
10:03
New impetus: EU may give Ukraine €15 billion from frozen Russian assets – FT
09:44
Overnight Shahed attack: Property of sports institution damaged in Odesa Oblast
09:35
US delivers generator for one of key cargo checkpoints on border with Poland
09:27
Russian army forms assault units from officers, as White Guard did
08:39
Slovaks in Ukraine call on Fico to support opening talks with Ukraine on EU accession
08:34
Russians attack Kherson at dawn, injuring man
08:16
Ukrainian defenders kill 800 more Russians, destroy 9 tanks and 19 armoured combat vehicles
07:50
Defenсe Forces repel 42 attacks on Avdiivka front − General Staff
07:22
Air Force downs 9 out of 15 attack drones Russia launches at Ukraine
05:49
Amnesty International documents crimes against Ukrainian children in education
All News
Advertisement: