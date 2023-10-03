Only about one-sixth of liberated Kherson Oblast cleared of mines in 11 months
A lack of resources has meant that only about a sixth of the territory of Kherson Oblast that was liberated in November 2022 has been cleared of mines.
Source: Oleksandr Tolokonnikov, spokesperson for the Kherson Oblast Military Administration, during the 24/7 national joint newscast
Quote: "Currently, 104,000 hectares out of 683,000 have been cleared of mines, 86,000 hectares of which is agricultural land.
... We did not expect even that much. With the resources we had, we had planned to clear about 70,000 hectares."
Details: Nevertheless, Tolokonnikov said, the pace of mine clearance has now picked up. New brigades and equipment are expected to arrive in Kherson Oblast.
Background:
Almost every day there are reports from the Kherson Oblast authorities of civilians who have been killed by mines while trying to do agricultural work.
For example, on 2 October, a man from Mykolaiv Oblast was killed after being hired to clear mines by a landowner in Kherson Oblast. The man, who was using a homemade demining device, was blown up by a mine in the field.
