Man killed in Russian attack on Kherson

The Russians attacked the city of Kherson on Tuesday, killing a 54-year-old local resident.

Source: Roman Mrochko, Head of Kherson City Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Today the Russian army killed a Kherson resident again. The man was 54 years old. He was in his garage at the time of the attack."

Details: According to Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson Oblast Military Administration, the man who died in the garage lived in the city of Antonivka, near Kherson.

Background: The Russians struck a transport company in Kherson on the morning of 2 October. Among other things, they hit a police car, killing a policeman.

