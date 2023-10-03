All Sections
Biden assures NATO and G7 allies of ongoing US support for Ukraine

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 3 October 2023, 19:09
Joe Biden. Photo: Getty Images

On the morning of 3 October, US President Joe Biden had a phone conversation with the leaders and foreign ministers of US allies amid uncertainty about ongoing military aid for Ukraine.

Source: a statement by the White House cited by the TV channel CNN, as reported by European Pravda

According to the statement by the Biden administration, the participants in the call were the leaders of Canada, Germany, Italy, Japan, Poland, Romania and the UK, the Foreign Minister of France, the Presidents of the European Council and the European Commission, and the NATO Secretary General.

The White House said the aim of the phone call was "to coordinate our constant support for Ukraine".

Polish President Andrzej Duda revealed that Biden briefed his allies on the situation in the US, mainly concerning Ukraine.

"He urged everyone to support aid for Ukraine. Here I can say with confidence that everyone was unanimous on this question. We remain determined to support Ukraine," Polish news agency PAP cited Duda as saying.

Following the conversation, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg also stressed that the allies "are committed to supporting Ukraine for as long as it takes".

Last weekend the US made a last-minute decision to approve a temporary budget to prevent a government shutdown, but without funding for aid for Ukraine in order to increase the chances of it being approved.

After that, US President Joe Biden called upon the Republicans in Congress not to allow problems with aid for Ukraine. The US Department of State has criticised Congress for not approving crucial aid for Ukraine.

