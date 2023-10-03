All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


White House confident there will be new aid to Ukraine regardless of McCarthy's resignation

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 3 October 2023, 22:03
White House confident there will be new aid to Ukraine regardless of McCarthy's resignation
Photo: GETTY IMAGES

The White House expressed confidence on Tuesday that regardless of the outcome of the vote to remove Kevin McCarthy, speaker of the US House of Representatives, from office, the Congress would approve new aid to Ukraine.

Source: European Pravda with reference to John Kirby, Coordinator for Strategic Communications at the National Security Council in the White House, at a briefing 

Details: Kirby pointed out that the overwhelming majority of members of Congress support additional assistance to Ukraine, including the speaker of the US House of Representatives.

Advertisement:

"I would add that regardless of what happens [with McCarthy's resignation – ed.], the entire House leadership supports continued assistance to Ukraine, and the vast majority of congressmen on the Republican side support continued assistance to Ukraine.

There is a small number of very active, small minority of members [of the Republican Party – ed.] who are opposed, but they do not represent their party. They do not represent the party leadership," he said.

At the same time, Kirby stated that disapproval of new aid to Ukraine could have terrible consequences on the battlefield.

"Under no circumstances can we allow American support for Ukraine to be interrupted. Time is not in our favour. We have enough financial resources to meet Ukraine's needs on the battlefield for some time to come, but we need a decision from Congress," the White House official said.

The day before, Matt Gaetz, a representative of the far-right Republican Party, initiated the removal of McCarthy from the post of Speaker of the House of Representatives, citing the fact that he had secured the adoption of a temporary federal budget with the support of Democrats – contrary to the promises made during his appointment.

The vote on McCarthy's resignation is due by the end of Tuesday.

Background: US President Joe Biden called upon the Republicans in Congress not to allow problems with aid for Ukraine. The US Department of State has criticised Congress for not approving crucial aid for Ukraine.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!



Advertisement:

New impetus: EU may give Ukraine €15 billion from frozen Russian assets – FT

Navalny disappears from penal colony

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

All News
RECENT NEWS
10:03
New impetus: EU may give Ukraine €15 billion from frozen Russian assets – FT
09:44
Overnight Shahed attack: Property of sports institution damaged in Odesa Oblast
09:35
US delivers generator for one of key cargo checkpoints on border with Poland
09:27
Russian army forms assault units from officers, as White Guard did
08:39
Slovaks in Ukraine call on Fico to support opening talks with Ukraine on EU accession
08:34
Russians attack Kherson at dawn, injuring man
08:16
Ukrainian defenders kill 800 more Russians, destroy 9 tanks and 19 armoured combat vehicles
07:50
Defenсe Forces repel 42 attacks on Avdiivka front − General Staff
07:22
Air Force downs 9 out of 15 attack drones Russia launches at Ukraine
05:49
Amnesty International documents crimes against Ukrainian children in education
All News
Advertisement: