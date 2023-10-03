All Sections
Ukrainian defenders advance on Tavriia front

Tetyana OliynykTuesday, 3 October 2023, 23:21
Ukrainian defenders advance on Tavriia front
GENERAL OLEKSANDR TARNAVSKYI. PHOTO: MILITARYMEDIACENTER

Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, Commander of the Tavriia Operational and Strategic Group of Forces, reported on Tuesday evening that the Defence Forces were advancing on the Tavriia front.

Source: Tarnavskyi on Telegram

Details: Tarnavskyi said that the artillery units of Ukrainian troops completed 1,198 firing missions on this particular front over the last day. In addition, the commander provided statistics on Russian losses in the area.

Quote: "Over the last day, enemy losses amounted to 261 people, in particular, 10 occupiers surrendered. 

20 pieces of enemy military equipment were destroyed. This included one tank, two armoured armoured combat carriers, seven artillery systems, five vehicles and five special vehicles belonging to the occupiers were destroyed. Also, eight enemy ammunition storage points were destroyed."

Background: 

  • The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine stated that over the past day, the Air Force carried out 17 strikes on Russian targets.

