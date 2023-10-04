All Sections
Russian vessels in Black Sea do not sail beyond Cape Tarkhankut

Tetiana LozovenkoWednesday, 4 October 2023, 10:53
BLACK SEA FLEET SHIPS AT 2021 EXERCISES. STOCK PHOTO: IZVESTIA

Russian ships do not dare to sail beyond Cape Tarkhankut in occupied Crimea.

Source: Natalia Humeniuk, Head of the Joint press centre of the Defence Forces of Ukraine's south, on air of the national joint 24/7 newscast 

Quote: "The front line in the sea has long been pushed back at least 100 nautical miles [185 km – ed.] from the coast controlled by Ukraine.

Currently, ships and boats of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation do not actually sail in the direction of the territorial sea of Ukraine. From time to time, they appear near the coast of Crimea, but not closer. They do not dare to go beyond Cape Tarkhankut.

The enemy is trying to demonstrate superiority in the Black Sea with tactical aircraft."

Details: Humeniuk recalled that Russian ships were approaching Odesa within the distance of an artillery strike at the beginning of the full-scale invasion. They were pushed back 100 nautical miles after the defeat of the Moskva cruiser.

Humeniuk also reported that the Russians attacked Zmiinyi (Snake) Island twice with guided aerial bombs in the past day. The head of the Joint press centre of the Defence Forces of Ukraine's south says that the Russians have been attacking it with 2-3 bombs daily for the last few days.

 
screenshot: google maps

