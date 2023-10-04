All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine can claim 186 billion euros in first seven years after joining EU

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 4 October 2023, 11:56
Ukraine can claim 186 billion euros in first seven years after joining EU

In the first 7 years after joining the European Union, Ukraine will be able to claim approximately EUR 186 billion from the EU budget.

Source: Financial Times, citing sources familiar with internal discussions in the EU

Details: The figures were allegedly heard at the negotiations of the member states on the possible accession of nine more countries to the EU.

Advertisement:

EU officials calculated how the distribution of the common budget could look within the framework of the current rules, which were applied to the budget for 2021-2027. Ukraine, Moldova, Georgia and the countries of the Western Balkans were included in such a modelled enlarged EU.

The calculations show that EUR 256.8 billion should be invested in those countries in the event of such an expansion.

This will mean a significant reduction in spending on countries that are already members of the European Union. In particular, subsidies for agriculture will probably have to be reduced by about 20%.

The experts concluded that the financial balance in the European Union will change significantly after the accession of nine more countries, even after a significant change in the existing budgetary mechanisms before the next enlargement.

With nine new members, the current budget must increase by 21% to EUR 1.47 trillion. This equals approximately 1.4% of the gross national income of 36 countries. The new balance will mean a significant increase in the contributions of the richer countries of Western Europe.

If the current budget rules are applied to the EU of 36 countries, Ukraine could apply for about EUR 96.5 billion of funds for agriculture over a seven-year period, which means the already mentioned reduction of subsidies for other countries.

In the case of accession to the EU, Ukraine will become the largest recipient of agricultural subsidies in the EU, surpassing France, and it is in this area that the impact of its accession will be most felt.

Also, Ukraine could claim EUR 61 billion from the so-called "cohesion funds", the purpose of which is to invest in the infrastructure of less developed member countries and "bring them up" to the level of the rest.

The Czech Republic, Estonia, Lithuania, Slovenia, Malta and Cyprus will probably no longer be able to apply for funds from these funds in the enlarged EU with current rules.

The Council of the EU press office told the media that they cannot comment on information leaks.

The FT emphasises that this is only a model based on existing EU mechanisms, which will almost certainly undergo major changes before the enlargement of the European Union.

At the same time, the analytical study noted the benefits for the EU from the expansion in the geopolitical and economic dimensions.

Read more: Lack of EU Courage. Ukraine's Ways and Means of Joining the Union

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!



Advertisement:

New impetus: EU may give Ukraine €15 billion from frozen Russian assets – FT

Navalny disappears from penal colony

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

All News
RECENT NEWS
10:03
New impetus: EU may give Ukraine €15 billion from frozen Russian assets – FT
09:44
Overnight Shahed attack: Property of sports institution damaged in Odesa Oblast
09:35
US delivers generator for one of key cargo checkpoints on border with Poland
09:27
Russian army forms assault units from officers, as White Guard did
08:39
Slovaks in Ukraine call on Fico to support opening talks with Ukraine on EU accession
08:34
Russians attack Kherson at dawn, injuring man
08:16
Ukrainian defenders kill 800 more Russians, destroy 9 tanks and 19 armoured combat vehicles
07:50
Defenсe Forces repel 42 attacks on Avdiivka front − General Staff
07:22
Air Force downs 9 out of 15 attack drones Russia launches at Ukraine
05:49
Amnesty International documents crimes against Ukrainian children in education
All News
Advertisement: