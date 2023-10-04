All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russia puts power unit 4 of Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant on hot shutdown, increasing likelihood of accident

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 4 October 2023, 12:09
Russia puts power unit 4 of Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant on hot shutdown, increasing likelihood of accident
STOCK PHOTO: ENERGOATOM'S TELEGRAM

The Russians have switched power unit No. 4 of Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNNP) from the cold shutdown state to the hot shutdown state, increasing the likelihood of a radiation accident, State Enterprise National Nuclear Energy Generating Company Energoatom reported. 

Source: Energoatom on Telegram 

Quote from Energoatom: "Russian invaders have brought power unit No. 4 out of the cold shutdown state to the hot shutdown state at the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP. But the power unit No. 6, according to the IAEA, is being taken out of the hot state to the cold one." 

Advertisement:

Details: President of Energoatom Petro Kotin stressed that such actions by the Russians lead to the inevitable degradation of the plant's equipment and systems, which are important for safety.

"This can lead not only to an increase in the number of equipment failures but also to a radiation accident," Kotin stressed. 

He recalled that compliance with the licensing requirements for the operation of nuclear power units is the key to the safe operation of nuclear power plants, the safety of personnel, the population and the environment. 

Kotin added that "the licensing requirements are based not only on the provisions of the rules and regulations in Ukraine but also consider many years of domestic and international experience in operating nuclear power plants". 

According to the requirements of State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate licences for the operation of Zaporizhzhia power units, which were amended in June of this year, all power units of the plant must be exclusively in the cold shutdown state. Transferring them to a more dangerous hot shutdown state is forbidden. 

Energoatom explained that such requirements for the operation of Zaporizhzhia NPP power units were put forward due to the lack of timely and high-quality maintenance and necessary routine equipment repairs during the entire period of occupation of the plant. 

Energoatom also recalled that the actions of the Russians have already led to many emergencies. In particular, at power unit No. 4, a radioactive coolant (water) leaked from the first to the second circuit due to its heating. This violates one of the barriers to the spread of radioactive contamination.

A similar situation occurred during the Russian attempt to "warm up" power unit No. 6. The actions of the Russians caused a significant increase in the amount of liquid radioactive waste on the site, which is potentially harmful to personnel, the population and the environment.   

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!



Advertisement:

New impetus: EU may give Ukraine €15 billion from frozen Russian assets – FT

Navalny disappears from penal colony

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

All News
RECENT NEWS
10:03
New impetus: EU may give Ukraine €15 billion from frozen Russian assets – FT
09:44
Overnight Shahed attack: Property of sports institution damaged in Odesa Oblast
09:35
US delivers generator for one of key cargo checkpoints on border with Poland
09:27
Russian army forms assault units from officers, as White Guard did
08:39
Slovaks in Ukraine call on Fico to support opening talks with Ukraine on EU accession
08:34
Russians attack Kherson at dawn, injuring man
08:16
Ukrainian defenders kill 800 more Russians, destroy 9 tanks and 19 armoured combat vehicles
07:50
Defenсe Forces repel 42 attacks on Avdiivka front − General Staff
07:22
Air Force downs 9 out of 15 attack drones Russia launches at Ukraine
05:49
Amnesty International documents crimes against Ukrainian children in education
All News
Advertisement: