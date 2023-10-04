All Sections
Foreign Ministry clarifies that 4 Ukrainians died in Venice, 4 more injured

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 4 October 2023, 12:29
BUS WITH TOURISTS FELL FROM OVERFLOW IN VENICE, ITALY. SOURCE: GETTY IMAGES

The clarified information shows that four Ukrainians died and four others were injured as a result of an accident with a bus that happened on 3 October in Mestre, mainland Venice.

Source: Oleh Nikolenko, spokesperson for Ukraine’s Foreign Affairs Ministry, in an interview with European Pravda

Details: Nikolenko said that the Italian side completed the identification of the persons injured in the road accident, and according to the updated data, four Ukrainians died, not five, as previously reported. Four others were injured.

Injured citizens are receiving medical care in the hospitals of Mestre, Treviso and Padua. There are no threats to their lives.

Ukrainian consuls are providing Ukrainians with consular assistance, monitoring their treatment and keeping in touch with their relatives.

Background:

  • A bus carrying tourists to the camping site in Maggiore crashed in Venice on the evening of 3 October. The bus went off the overpass and fell from a height. Some reports show that the bus was running on methane, fell on power lines and caught fire. Early reports indicate there are no signs of braking on the asphalt. Investigations are ongoing.
  • 21 people died in the terrible accident. The prefecture of Venice initially reported that five citizens of Ukraine were among the dead, and three Ukrainians were among the injured.

