All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Foreign Ministry clarifies that 4 Ukrainians died in Venice, 4 more injured

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 4 October 2023, 12:29
Foreign Ministry clarifies that 4 Ukrainians died in Venice, 4 more injured
BUS WITH TOURISTS FELL FROM OVERFLOW IN VENICE, ITALY. SOURCE: GETTY IMAGES

The clarified information shows that four Ukrainians died and four others were injured as a result of an accident with a bus that happened on 3 October in Mestre, mainland Venice.

Source: Oleh Nikolenko, spokesperson for Ukraine’s Foreign Affairs Ministry, in an interview with European Pravda

Details: Nikolenko said that the Italian side completed the identification of the persons injured in the road accident, and according to the updated data, four Ukrainians died, not five, as previously reported. Four others were injured.

Advertisement:

Injured citizens are receiving medical care in the hospitals of Mestre, Treviso and Padua. There are no threats to their lives.

Ukrainian consuls are providing Ukrainians with consular assistance, monitoring their treatment and keeping in touch with their relatives.

Background:

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

  • A bus carrying tourists to the camping site in Maggiore crashed in Venice on the evening of 3 October. The bus went off the overpass and fell from a height. Some reports show that the bus was running on methane, fell on power lines and caught fire. Early reports indicate there are no signs of braking on the asphalt. Investigations are ongoing.
  • 21 people died in the terrible accident. The prefecture of Venice initially reported that five citizens of Ukraine were among the dead, and three Ukrainians were among the injured.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Death toll among Ukrainians in Israel rises to seven

Ukrainian Navy confirms damage to Russian vessel Pavel Derzhavin

Israel attacks elite Hamas unit in Gaza, killing top-ranking officer

Ukraine receives US$500 million worth of support at Ramstein-format meeting

Zelenskyy plans to visit Israel

Rescue workers complete rubble removal of school in Nikopol: 4 people killed

All News
RECENT NEWS
12:36
opinionA Big American Political Storm is Brewing for Ukraine
12:10
Kadyrov had kidney problems, but he recovered – Head of Ukraine's Defence Intelligence
11:48
We'll be facing another battle for electricity – Chief of Ukrainian intelligence
11:46
US urges Zelensky to focus on fighting corruption
11:45
Blinken arrives in Israel
11:44
Russians attack children's hospital in Kherson in morning
11:30
PHOTOZelenskyy states Ukrainian defenders hold positions in Avdiivka
11:28
VIDEORussian sabotage and reconnaissance group defeated in Sumy Oblast
11:23
EXPLAINERWhy international problems Ukraine faced are not coincidence
11:12
Death toll among Ukrainians in Israel rises to seven
All News
Advertisement: