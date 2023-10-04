Zelenskyy holds daily conference call, talks to Budanov for a long time – there is a lot to say
Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the President of Ukraine, held a conference call on 4 October, in which the needs of Ukrainian soldiers were discussed. The President also heard reports from the intelligence and special services and separately spoke to Defence Intelligence Chief Kyrylo Budanov.
Source: Zelenskyy on Telegram
Quote: "Daily conference call. We discussed the needs [of the Armed Forces – ed.] I heard about from the soldiers in Kharkiv Oblast yesterday. We compared the dynamics of the supply of ammunition of new calibres. I gave an order to intensify the work under the agreements in which supply is delayed.
I have heard reports from the intelligence services and about the results of the activities of our counterintelligence – the Security Service of Ukraine, as well as a report by the Minister of Internal Affairs, specifically about the elimination of the consequences of night-time attacks.
I held a separate long meeting with Kyrylo Budanov. A lot can be said, but that will come later."
