Rishi Sunak, the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, reminded the public of the significant contribution made by the UK to Ukraine’s defence capability, and has called upon its allies to supply Ukrainians with what they need and they will "finish the job".

Sunak stated that the UK was the first country which decided to provide Ukraine with tanks and prompted more than ten other countries to take a similar decision, and later it was the same with the training of Ukrainian pilots on Western fighter jets.

"I say this to our allies: give President Zelenskyy the tools, the Ukrainians will finish the job," he wrote.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the President of Ukraine, replied in the comments that Ukraine deeply appreciates the UK’s leadership in supporting Ukraine.

The Former UK Defence Secretary, Ben Wallace, recently published a column in The Telegraph in which he posits that "Ukraine is winning" and will be able to achieve victory if military support from the Western countries is timely and sufficient.

At the same time, there have been unofficial claims that the UK has provided Ukraine with most of what it was able to provide without risking its own defence capacity.

