Ukraine's Defence Intelligence predicts new nuclear threats from Russia

Tetiana LozovenkoWednesday, 4 October 2023, 17:24
VOLODYMYR ZELENSKYY. PHOTO: PRESIDENT’S OFFICE

Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence has informed President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that Russia will increase the number of nuclear threats by the end of the year.

Source: Zelenskyy in an interview with the Italian TV channel Sky TG24

Quote: "[Russia’s - ed.] brandishing of nuclear weapons is not a demonstration of strength but of weakness, because the battle on the ground and diplomacy did not bring the results that they expected: they wanted to destroy our independence but could not win the battle on the ground.

By the end of the year, there will be more nuclear threats, according to our intelligence."

Details: The president stressed that Vladimir Putin has "decided to go further", and that ending the war is contrary to the wishes of the Russian president. The situation with the Black Sea Grain Initiative is a testament to that. 

Zelenskyy also said that he was still waiting for the Pope to visit Ukraine: "I invited the Pope to Ukraine, and I would be happy if he came."

In addition, the president expressed confidence that US support for Ukraine will continue in the future.

