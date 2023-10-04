All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine's Defence Intelligence predicts new nuclear threats from Russia

Tetiana LozovenkoWednesday, 4 October 2023, 17:24
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence predicts new nuclear threats from Russia
VOLODYMYR ZELENSKYY. PHOTO: PRESIDENT’S OFFICE

Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence has informed President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that Russia will increase the number of nuclear threats by the end of the year.

Source: Zelenskyy in an interview with the Italian TV channel Sky TG24

Quote: "[Russia’s - ed.] brandishing of nuclear weapons is not a demonstration of strength but of weakness, because the battle on the ground and diplomacy did not bring the results that they expected: they wanted to destroy our independence but could not win the battle on the ground.

Advertisement:

By the end of the year, there will be more nuclear threats, according to our intelligence."

Details: The president stressed that Vladimir Putin has "decided to go further", and that ending the war is contrary to the wishes of the Russian president. The situation with the Black Sea Grain Initiative is a testament to that. 

Zelenskyy also said that he was still waiting for the Pope to visit Ukraine: "I invited the Pope to Ukraine, and I would be happy if he came."

In addition, the president expressed confidence that US support for Ukraine will continue in the future.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!



Advertisement:

New impetus: EU may give Ukraine €15 billion from frozen Russian assets – FT

Navalny disappears from penal colony

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

All News
RECENT NEWS
10:03
New impetus: EU may give Ukraine €15 billion from frozen Russian assets – FT
09:44
Overnight Shahed attack: Property of sports institution damaged in Odesa Oblast
09:35
US delivers generator for one of key cargo checkpoints on border with Poland
09:27
Russian army forms assault units from officers, as White Guard did
08:39
Slovaks in Ukraine call on Fico to support opening talks with Ukraine on EU accession
08:34
Russians attack Kherson at dawn, injuring man
08:16
Ukrainian defenders kill 800 more Russians, destroy 9 tanks and 19 armoured combat vehicles
07:50
Defenсe Forces repel 42 attacks on Avdiivka front − General Staff
07:22
Air Force downs 9 out of 15 attack drones Russia launches at Ukraine
05:49
Amnesty International documents crimes against Ukrainian children in education
All News
Advertisement: