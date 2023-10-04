Greece offers its ports as another way to export Ukrainian grain

Greece has offered its ports in the Aegean Sea as another corridor for Ukrainian grain exports in the face of the Black Sea blockade.

Details: The Greek government has discussed its proposal with EU partners and third countries, including the UK, to transship some of Ukraine's grain for export by sea via the Greek ports of Thessaloniki and Alexandroupoli.

The grain could be transported to the ports by rail through Romania and Bulgaria, with Greek commercial vessels playing a significant role in the further transport.

The limited capacity of the railway network in northern Greece remains a problem in this regard. However, the green light for Ukrainian exports via Greece could also provide impetus for the development and modernisation of railway lines in this area, in particular on the line from Alexandroupoli to Ormenio, on the border with Bulgaria.

Background: Lithuania and Croatia have already offered their ports to help Ukraine with exports.

