Lithuania agrees to allow Ukrainian grain to pass through

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 3 October 2023, 16:55
Photo: Anton Petrus

Lithuania has opened a corridor for the transit of grain from Ukraine to the ports of the Baltic states.

Source: Gabrielius Landsbergis, Lithuanian Foreign Minister, on Twitter (X), as reported by European Pravda

Details: According to Landsbergis, a corridor for the transit of grain to the Baltic ports has been adopted and agreed. This has reduced the pressure on the Ukrainian border and increased the supply of grain to Africa and other countries.

"Russia destroys food, Lithuania delivers it," Landsbergis wrote.

Background: 

  • Earlier it was revealed that during the next two days, veterinary, sanitary and phytosanitary control from the Ukrainian-Polish border will be transferred to the port of Klaipėda in Lithuania for all agricultural cargo bound for this port.
  • The media had previously reported that Lithuania would take over phytosanitary inspections of grain cargo transiting through Poland from Ukraine.
  • This change in procedure is expected to enable more Ukrainian grain to be exported through Poland.
  • Earlier, reports emerged that Poland was still evaluating Ukraine's proposals on licensing agricultural goods.

Advertisement: