All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Lithuania agrees to allow Ukrainian grain to pass through

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 3 October 2023, 16:55
Lithuania agrees to allow Ukrainian grain to pass through
Photo: Anton Petrus

Lithuania has opened a corridor for the transit of grain from Ukraine to the ports of the Baltic states.

Source: Gabrielius Landsbergis, Lithuanian Foreign Minister, on Twitter (X), as reported by European Pravda

Details: According to Landsbergis, a corridor for the transit of grain to the Baltic ports has been adopted and agreed. This has reduced the pressure on the Ukrainian border and increased the supply of grain to Africa and other countries.

Advertisement:

"Russia destroys food, Lithuania delivers it," Landsbergis wrote.

Background: 

  • Earlier it was revealed that during the next two days, veterinary, sanitary and phytosanitary control from the Ukrainian-Polish border will be transferred to the port of Klaipėda in Lithuania for all agricultural cargo bound for this port.
  • The media had previously reported that Lithuania would take over phytosanitary inspections of grain cargo transiting through Poland from Ukraine.
  • This change in procedure is expected to enable more Ukrainian grain to be exported through Poland.
  • Earlier, reports emerged that Poland was still evaluating Ukraine's proposals on licensing agricultural goods.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

Advertisement:

Death toll among Ukrainians in Israel rises to seven

Ukrainian Navy confirms damage to Russian vessel Pavel Derzhavin

Israel attacks elite Hamas unit in Gaza, killing top-ranking officer

Ukraine receives US$500 million worth of support at Ramstein-format meeting

Zelenskyy plans to visit Israel

Rescue workers complete rubble removal of school in Nikopol: 4 people killed

All News
RECENT NEWS
11:48
We'll be facing another battle for electricity – Chief of Ukrainian intelligence
11:46
US urges Zelensky to focus on fighting corruption
11:45
Blinken arrives in Israel
11:44
Russians attack children's hospital in Kherson in morning
11:30
PHOTOZelenskyy states Ukrainian defenders hold positions in Avdiivka
11:28
VIDEORussian sabotage and reconnaissance group defeated in Sumy Oblast
11:23
EXPLAINERWhy international problems Ukraine faced are not coincidence
11:12
Death toll among Ukrainians in Israel rises to seven
11:09
US sees no signs of Russian involvement in Hamas attack on Israel – White House
11:00
videoUkraine's National Guard hit Russian communication tower with drone
All News
Advertisement: