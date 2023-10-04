75-year old woman injured due to attack on Nikopol

On Wednesday, 3 October, the Russians launched attacks on the city of Nikopol, using artillery and a kamikaze drone, injuring a woman.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Attacks were launched in the morning and in the afternoon. Between the attacks there was a drone strike. A 75-year-old woman has received a shrapnel wound. She is in the hospital in moderate condition."

Advertisement:

Details: In Nikopol, 10 private houses and several outbuildings were damaged, and one more was destroyed. An infrastructure facility, cars and power lines were also damaged.

