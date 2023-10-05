Ukraine's Air force reports threat of Russians using ballistic missiles in Northern Ukraine
Thursday, 5 October 2023, 00:29
On the night of 5 October, Ukraine’s Air Force reported the threat of Russian forces launching ballistic missiles at Sumy and Poltava oblasts.
Source: Ukraine’s Air Force on Telegram
Quote: "Sumy, Poltava oblasts, [there's] a threat of the [Russians] using ballistic weapons!"
After 01:00, an air-raid warning was issued in Zaporizhzhia, Chernihiv and Kharkiv oblasts.
At 03:05, the all-clear was given in all Ukrainian oblasts
Background:
- In the evening of 4 October, Ukraine's Air Force reported that the Russians launched several groups of attack UAVs at Ukraine's southern oblasts.
