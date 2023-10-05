Ukraine's Air force reports threat of Russians using ballistic missiles in Northern Ukraine

On the night of 5 October, Ukraine’s Air Force reported the threat of Russian forces launching ballistic missiles at Sumy and Poltava oblasts.

Quote: "Sumy, Poltava oblasts, [there's] a threat of the [Russians] using ballistic weapons!"

After 01:00, an air-raid warning was issued in Zaporizhzhia, Chernihiv and Kharkiv oblasts.

At 03:05, the all-clear was given in all Ukrainian oblasts

In the evening of 4 October, Ukraine's Air Force reported that the Russians launched several groups of attack UAVs at Ukraine's southern oblasts.

