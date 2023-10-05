UK intelligence accuses Russia of intending to mine grain corridor

The UK has stated that following their intelligence information, Russia intends to install sea mines in the path of civilian vessels carrying Ukrainian grain for export.

Source: statement by the UK Foreign Office

Details: Evidence published on 4 October suggested that Russia may continue to target civilian shipping in the Black Sea, including laying sea mines on the approaches to Ukrainian ports.

Advertisement:

The UK believes Russia is trying to endanger civilian vessels passing through the Ukrainian "humanitarian corridor" to deter Ukrainian grain export, allowing Russia to pressure the Ukrainian economy.

Russia aims to refrain from openly causing the sinking of civilian vessels, instead "falsely laying blame" on Ukraine for conducting any attacks on civilian vessels in the Black Sea.

The UK published information on the landmines to prevent any such incident.

Quote: "We are committed to ensuring Ukraine can continue to export its agricultural produce through all appropriate routes including its ‘humanitarian corridor’, overland and via the Danube."

Quote from UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly: "The world is watching – and we see right through Russia’s cynical attempts to lay blame on Ukraine for their attacks. We and our allies stand united against Putin and his attempts to harm Ukraine and thus harm the rest of the world."

More details: The UK authorities noted that Russia damaged 130 port infrastructure facilities in the cities of Odesa, Chornomorsk and Reni after withdrawing from the Black Sea Grain Initiative. The Russians destroyed nearly 300,000 tonnes of grain that would be enough to feed over 1.3 million people for a year.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!