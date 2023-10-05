Drones attack Kursk Oblast of Russia causing power outage

KURSK OBLAST OF THE RUSSIAN FEDERATION. PHOTO FROM WIKIPEDIA

On the night of 4-5 October, drones attacked infrastructure facilities in Russia's Kursk Oblast.

Source: Roman Starovoyt, governor of Kursk Oblast, on Telegram

Details: The governor said that the attacks allegedly took place in the Suzhansky, Korenovsky and Glushkovsky districts.

Advertisement:

Starovoyt noted that there was a power outage and emergency crews started to restore the power supply.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!