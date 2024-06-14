NATO countries fail to approve €40 billion annual funding for Ukraine

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has said that NATO defence ministers have not agreed on a funding plan for Ukraine, which provides for annual assistance of €40 billion a year.

Source: European Pravda with reference to Stoltenberg's statement

Details: He said that the allies will continue to coordinate their position on this issue before the summit in Washington.

Advertisement:

"But then we need to work on the language for membership and we need to work on the financial pledge. We still have some weeks to go before Washington," Stoltenberg said.

Background:

The media reported earlier that Stoltenberg abandoned plans to create a five-year military aid fund for Ukraine after facing opposition from the Allies.

At that time, the NATO Secretary General presented a new proposal, according to which Allies would commit to spending at least €40 billion a year on lethal and non-lethal assistance to Ukraine.

Support UP or become our patron!