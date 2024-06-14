Germany announces large weapons shipment to Ukraine, including IRIS-T, tanks and HIMARS

Over the past week, Ukraine received another large shipment of weapons from Germany, including air defence systems, tanks and infantry fighting vehicles.

Source: European Pravda, citing the list of military support on the website of the German government

As the updates indicate, the latest batch of aid for Ukraine includes:

20 MARDER infantry fighting vehicles with spare parts;

10 LEOPARD 1 A5 main battle tanks with spare parts (joint project with Denmark);

IRIS-T SLM air defence system in addition to the three previously delivered and IRIS-T SLS in addition to the one previously delivered – making a total of six;

three HIMARS multiple rocket launchers;

21,000 155mm rounds, including smoke/illuminating ammunition;

four anti-drone sensors and jammers;

two bridge-laying tanks;

two DACHS armoured engineer vehicles with spare parts;

one Bergepanzer 2 armoured recovery vehicle with spare parts;

four WISENT 1 mine clearing tanks with spare parts;

three AMPS self-protection systems for helicopters;

100 night vision goggles;

16 Zetros tankers.

Background:

Defence Minister Boris Pistorius announced this assistance during his visit to Odesa in late May.

Also this week, Germany announced that together with Denmark, Norway, and the Netherlands, it will deliver 100 interceptor missiles for the Patriot air defence system to Ukraine, more than 30 of which have already been provided.

During Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit to Germany, he inspected a Patriot battery that will be delivered to Ukraine.

